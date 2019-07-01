Interstate Lane Closures Restricted to help Holiday Travelers

To help holiday travelers, the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) prohibits lane closures on interstate highways fornon-emergency highway work during the Fourth of July holiday travel period. These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, through 10 p.m. Friday, July 5.

With continued progress due to SCDOT’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads, more work zones are in place all across South Carolina. SCDOT reminds motorists to remain alert and use caution.

Motorists may keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast. Users can call 511 or access www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and download the free app.