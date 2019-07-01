62 people Sickened due to salmonella linked to fresh Papayas

Last Updated: July 1, 2019 at 12:43 am

(CNN) — Sixty-two people in eight US states have fallen ill this year from Salmonella related to fresh papayas imported from Mexico, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illnesses range from mid-January up to June 8, with the highest number occurring in April. Of those who’ve gotten sick, 23 have been hospitalized.

So far, no deaths are reported.