Recall on King Arthur Flour

by Samantha Lynn | June 30, 2019 3:00 pm
(CNN) – The FDA is recalling thousands of cases of unbleached all purpose flour, due to E-Coli concerns.
That is nearly 114-thousand bags of King Arthur Flour, according to the FDA’s website. ADM Million Company notified King Arthur that the wheat used, has been linked to a recent outbreak.
No illnesses have been connected to the food product. The 5-pound bags were distributed to retailers including Target and Walmart.
To find out if your bag of flour is impacted, head over to the FDA’s website.
