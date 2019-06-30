Recall on King Arthur Flour

Last Updated: June 30, 2019 at 2:39 pm

(CNN) – The FDA is recalling thousands of cases of unbleached all purpose flour, due to E-Coli concerns.

That is nearly 114-thousand bags of King Arthur Flour, according to the FDA’s website. ADM Million Company notified King Arthur that the wheat used, has been linked to a recent outbreak.

No illnesses have been connected to the food product. The 5-pound bags were distributed to retailers including Target and Walmart.

To find out if your bag of flour is impacted, head over to the FDA’s website.