Local businesss women earns Mary Kay Pink Cadillac for outstanding business performance

Florence, SC – Mary Kay Independent Sales Director Adrienne Hollifield of Manning, SC has earned the use of the exclusive Mary Kay pink Cadillac, an iconic symbol of success, the most coveted incentive awarded by Mary Kay.

Hollifield will take delivery of the new pearlized Pink Cadillac XT-5 Luxury, her 4th Mary Kay career car, at King Cadillac in Florence, SC. Mary Kay independent sales force members earn the use of a pinkCadillac by meeting and exceeding goals set within their Mary Kay businesses.

Hollifield began her Mary Kay business as an Independent Beauty Consultant in 2012 and as a direct result of her accomplishments, became an Independent Sales Director in 2013. As an Independent Sales Director, she chooses to provide education, leadership and motivation to other Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants and continues to offer her customers high-quality Mary Kay ® products. Hollifield is mentored by Independent National Sales Director Somer Ballard Fortenberry.

“I’m so grateful to drive a Pink Cadillac because it is an iconic symbol of our company,” said Hollifield. “To be a Pink Cadillac unit is prestigious in MK and I am so grateful for the avenue to share my story. Our mission is to carry on Mary Kay Ashe’s legacy to enrich women’s lives through this business. I am so grateful to represent a company where God is first, family is second, and career is third.”

Mary Kay Independent Sales Directors earn the use of a pink Cadillac XT-5. The Career Car Program also includes the Chevy Malibu, Chevy Equinox, Chevy Traverse, and MINI Hardtop 4 Door.

“Mary Kay has continued to provide a rewarding opportunity selling irresistible products and changing the lives of women around the world for 55 years,” said Laura Beitler, Vice President of Sales for Mary Kay Inc. “The use of career cars earned by the independent sales force are just one of the ways our Independent Beauty Consultants are rewarded for their success. We are proud to recognize them for their hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to their Mary Kay businesses.”

Since the Mary Kay Career Car Program’s inception in 1969, more than 164,000 independent sales force members have qualified or re-qualified to earn the use of a Mary Kay Career Car. Currently there are more than 4,100 Mary Kay Career Cars are on the road nationwide.