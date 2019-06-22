Pastor Lois Ann Smith
by Nigel Johnson | June 22, 2019 2:30 pm
Sumter SC— On Saturday, June 22, 2019, Pastor Lois Ann Smith, heard her Master’s call at Prisma Health Tuomey.
Born on March 6, 1957, in the Silver Community of Summerton, she was a daughter of the late James Andrew and Lois Smith-Servance.
The family is receiving relatives and friends from 5:00pm-9:00pm at the residence 5426 Summerton Hwy., Manning
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by the Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning. .
