Rivers of Life: Mississippi to air July 3 on ETV/PBS

Last Updated: June 19, 2019 at 1:56 pm

photo by Doug Gardner

PBS will soon release a three part series documentary showcasing wildlife around different main waterways of the planet. The documentary is called Rivers of Life. The episodes were filmed along the Nile River in Africa, the Amazon River in South America and the Mississippi River in the U.S. Each of the rivers are showcased in separate episodes, which will be aired in June and July.

Manning resident Doug Gardner was one of the lead wildlife cinematographers for the duration of filming for the third episode called Rivers of Life: Mississippi. Starting in the state of Minnesota in Nov. 2017, Gardner and three others were able to film the entire episode over a period of 9 months, wrapping the filming in August 2018. The team would stay in swamps for days at the time, pitching tents where possible. After getting the required footage in that region, they would go home to rest and repack for the next location. The trek would take them completely from start to finish of the Mississippi River, spanning over 2,000 miles.

