The Sumter P-15’s couldn’t capitalize on an early 2-0 lead

Sumter P-15’s watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 11-5 loss to Florence Post 1 Wednesday. Post 1 scored on a single by D.P. Pendergrass and a single by Conner Kirkley in the second inning.

The P-15’s struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Post 1, giving up 11 runs.

Post 1 pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning. Pendergrass singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs and Kirkley singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.

Post 1 scored six runs in the fourth inning. The hitting was led by Noah Carter, Owen Taylor, and Austin Moore, all knocking in runs in the inning.

Austin Windham pitched Post 1 to victory. He lasted four and a third innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out four and walking zero. Timmy Felder threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Josh Bryant took the loss for the P-15’s. He lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and eight runs while striking out two.

Garrett Gainey started the game for Post 1. He lasted one and one-third innings, allowing two hits and three runs

Dustin Kennedy, Drake Thames, and Corey Blackley all had one hit to lead the P-15’s.

Florence Post 1 tallied ten hits in the game. Pendergrass and Taylor each collected multiple hits for Post 1.