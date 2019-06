Malorie Berry of Turbeville Graduates from USC Aiken

AIKEN, SC — Malorie Berry of Turbeville, SC, earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina Aiken.

Berry graduated with the Class of 2019 on May 8 in the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

Dr. Harris Pastides, president of the USC System, was the commencement speaker.