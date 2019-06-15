Dorothy Howarth

MANNING – Dorothy Agnes Mason Howarth, 92, widow of William John “Bud” Howarth, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at her residence.

Born January 24, 1927, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis James Mason and the late Mary Alice Bouland Mason. She was a member of Jordan United Methodist Church; a member of First Baptist Church Women’s Bible Study and senior adult traveling program. Dorothy retired from Conrail and was formerly employed with the Philadelphia Dairy where she met her late husband.

Dorothy loved to be the Queen of Everything, she never passed up an opportunity to travel, party or joke around with friends and family. She was devoted to her family and always enjoyed life and visiting those she loved.

She is survived by a daughter, Juanita Peters and her husband Ralph of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren; seven great–grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and a brother, Frank Mason (Margaret) of Florida.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, James William Howarth and William Howarth; and a granddaughter, Melanie Howarth.

A funeral service will be held 12 noon on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Jordan United Methodist Church with Rev. George Gain officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Pallbearers will be Frank Mason, Joe Mason, Mark Peters, George Smith, Craig McDowell, Steven Walker, and Ralph Peters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jordan United Methodist Church, 2048 Bethlehem Road, Manning, SC 29102 or Manning First Baptist Church Senior Outreach Program, 49 W. Boyce Street, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org