School District recognizes Teachers and Employees at ceremony

Last Updated: June 13, 2019 at 3:48 pm

The Clarendon County School District Two held its annual staff recognition program Thursday at Weldon Auditorium. Teachers and employees were recognized for various awards during the ceremony.

Each school in the district chose a Teacher of the Year for their individual schools. Manning Early Childhood Center chose Ericha Floyd as Teacher of the Year. Manning Primary School winner was Tammy Moye.

Manning Elementary School winner was Kimberly Harrelson, who was also selected as the District Teacher of the Year.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have been chosen from a group of esteemed colleagues as district teacher of the year,” said Harrelson. “I am looking forward to representing my fellow educators during the 2019 – 2020 school year.”

Manning Junior High School winner was Rhonda Jackson. Jordan Jefferson was winner of Manning High School Teacher of the Year, and was also Runner Up for the District Teacher of the Year. Eden Cabalan was chosen as Teacher of the Year for Manning Monarch Academy.

Four teachers were recognized for retiring this year from the school district. Tscharner H. Lord retired after 35 years. Debbie J. Gibson retired after 31 years, Louise Dukes retired after 18 years and Kimberly Fleming retired after 32 years.

Two teachers received their 45 year pins. Marlene Hodge and Martha Murray held this distinction.

For 35 years, Carolyn Carter, Jo Eaves, Janett Parson, Beth Rollings, and Cathy Smiling were honored for their service with 35 year pins.

For 30 years, Jenny Aycock, Daisy Britt, Annette Calvin, Patricia Moyd, James Ragin, Bea Simon and Cathy Williams received their 30 year pins.

For 25 years, Susan Bench, Dorothy Bethea, Lily Bryant, Christy Geddings, Laura Hendrix, Gloria Johnson, Shanna Morgan, Linda Stukes and Nichole Way received their 25 year pins.

For 20 years, Terrie Ard, Loretta Brailsford, Tracey English, Kathryn Epps, Ericha Floyd, Kim Harrelson and Lori Johnson received their 20 year pins.

For 15 years, Carolyn Fleming, Johnny Lynch, Tammy Moye, Jill Owens, Regina Richburg, Rosa Stokes, Holly Wilkes and Tami Wynne received their 15 year pins.

For 10 years, Susan Anderson, Anthoney Brown, Jessica Cato, Candace Frierson, Anitra Hammett, Franklin Ladson, Moses Levy and Leila McCoy received their 10 year pins.

Twenty four employees received their 5 year pins for their service to the school district.

43 employees were recognized for Perfect Attendance for 2018-19. Each received a check for $500.