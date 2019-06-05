SAFE Federal Credit Union Begins Construction on New Red Bank Branch

SUMTER, South Carolina, June 4, 2019 – SAFE Federal Credit Union broke ground on their newest branch located in the Red Bank community of Lexington, South Carolina on May 29th.

Located on Brevard Parkway, the 2,825 square foot branch is expected to open in late 2019 and will be SAFE’s 17th location. It will serve the rapidly growing Red Bank area while providing added convenience to members west of SAFE’s existing Lexington County branch on Augusta Road.

SAFE Federal Credit Union’s Vice President of Operations, Jay Montgomery, said, “We are excited to expand, but even more excited about our growth here in Lexington County because of the support we’ve received from the Lexington community over the years.”

In attendance were members of SAFE Federal Credit Union’s executive team including, President/CEO Darrell Merkel, Executive Vice President Michael Baker, Vice President of Operations Jay Montgomery, Vice President of Marketing Bruce Copeland, and Board Member Dr. Regina Lemmon-Bush. Lexington County Chamber President/CEO Otis Rawl and Buchanan Construction Services President Davis Buchanan were also in attendance.

About SAFE Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1955, SAFE Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union based in the Midlands with over $1 billion in total assets, 126,000 members, and 16 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Kershaw, Clarendon, and Florence counties, as well as parts of Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership also is open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join. Connect with us at www.SAFEfed.org, on Facebook.com/SAFEfederalcreditunion or @SAFEFCU