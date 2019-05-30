The Rotary Club of Manning awards scholarships

The Rotary Club of Manning awarded scholarships to four local students last Wednesday at Porter Jack’s restaurant during their meeting. Each recipient was selected based on their performance in school and in the community.The selection committee was comprised of members of the Rotary Club of Manning.

Elizabeth Danielle McInnis will attend Charleston Southern University in the fall. She plans to study Kinesiology and become either a physical therapist or an occupational therapist. In high school at LMA, McInnis was a member of many committees, including LMA Student Government, Beta Club, National Junior Honor Society, National Honor Society, track team, History Club and many others.

McInnis received awards while in high school for being on the Headmaster’s all A honor roll, Outstanding Leadership Award, May Queen, Miss LMA, placed second in the SCISA state science fair, and was regional winner of the National History Day.

McInnis is a member of Clarendon Baptist Church. She also was chosen to be a Palmetto Girls State representative. She is a volunteer at McLeod Health Clarendon and participated in the summer student volunteer program at Palmetto Health Tuomey in 2017.