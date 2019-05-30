The Rotary Club of Manning awards scholarships

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 2:26 pm

The Rotary Club of Manning awarded scholarships to four local students last Wednesday at Porter Jack’s restaurant during their meeting. Each recipient was selected based on their performance in school and in the community.The selection committee was comprised of members of the Rotary Club of Manning.

Grace “Marie” Joyner will attend Clemson University in the fall. Her studies will focus on Biological Sciences, followed by graduate school to pursue her doctorate in Physical Therapy.

In high school at MHS, Joyner was the highest ranked student in her class of 177 graduates. She was on the A honor roll throughout her high school years, and had the highest GPA of the entire school for three years.

Joyner was on the President’s list at Central Carolina Technical College, and received the Sportsman Award for tennis. In addition, she won academic awards for softball and tennis. Joyner was also a Palmetto Girls State representative. In 2017, she was the State Parliamentary Procedure winner and qualified for the national level.

Joyner participated in various programs outside of class, such as Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Farmers of America, Beta Club, student council, Monarchs making Miracles, Parliamentary Procedure Team and Manning Athletic Club. Joyner also participated in internships at Manning Early Childhood Center, Manning Junior High School and Southern Lakes Therapy.