CCTC student places at Welding Skills Competition

Last Updated: May 29, 2019 at 2:43 pm

by JOHNNY WEEKS

Three CCTC welding students competed in the South Carolina Technical System’s 37th Annual Welding Skills Competition which was held April 18 and 19 at Horry Georgetown Technical College. Ten South Carolina technical colleges competed in six different categories. The 10 technical colleges that competed were Central Carolina Technical College, Piedmont Technical College, Midlands Technical College, Tri-County Technical College, Spartanburg Community College, Florence Darlington Technical College, Greenville Technical College, Horry Georgetown Technical College, York Technical College, and Aiken Technical College.

Three of CCTC’s welding students who competed in the competition were Sam DuBose, Jesus Diaz and Brandon Yeager. Brandon Yeager, second-year advanced pipe welding student, placed second in category six which was three inch Schedule 40 stainless steel pipe welded with the Gas Tungsten Arc Weld (GTAW) process. Yeager also received an academic program award in advanced pipe welding at CCTC’s annual Awards Convocation.

“The welding competition prepares students to work under pressure, complete tasks in a strict time frame and apply the skills they learned in the welding program. We are extremely proud of the performance of the CCTC students during this year’s competition. Their hard work and dedication to the profession was evident,” says CCTC Pipe Welding Instructor Lucas Bishop.

CCTC's nationally recognized welding program prepares students for careers as welding engineers, sales engineers, manufacturing engineers, application engineering, project engineers and managers.