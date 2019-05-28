Tianna Helen McKenzie

New Zion- Baby Tianna Helen McKenzie, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at McLeod Health Florence, Florence, SC. She was born April 17, 2019 a daughter of LeKeshia S. McKenzie and Ruth H Ellerbee.

Grave side services for Baby McKenzie will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church cemetery, 1146 Old Manning road, Turbeville, SC. Rev. Herman M. Gibson, officiating Pastor Rhonda B Keels assisting.

The family is receiving friends at 1292 527 Subdivision Road, New Zion, SC.