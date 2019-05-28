Lurenna Bradshaw Joe

Greeleyville – Lurenna Bradshaw Joe, 92, widow of James Joe, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at MUSC Health Medical Center, Florence, SC. She was born April 9, 1924 in the Foreston Community of Clarendon County, a daughter of the late Dozier Bradshaw and Lula Morris Bradshaw.

Funeral services for Mrs. Joe will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Wilson United Methodist Church, C E Murray Blv. Greeleyville, SC. Rev. William James, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Big Spring Cemetery Greeleyville.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her grandson, Anthony Joe, 492 Pine Tree Street, Greeleyville, SC from 3:00PM til 9:00PM daily.