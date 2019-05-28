Anne Prothro Goldsmith

MANNING – Anne Prothro Goldsmith, 90, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her residence.

Born July 30, 1928, in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Grace Stroman Prothro and the late Lannes Cuthbert Prothro. In 1949 she married David L. Goldsmith. “Goldie” and Anne were married for nearly 40 years until his death in 1989. After graduating with honors from Converse College with a degree in music, her piano and musical skills continued to be an important part in Anne’s life. She taught piano lessons to scores of young students and provided beautiful piano music for numerous church and local musical events. Though a very accomplished pianist, she may also be remembered by many for enthusiastic harmonica skills which added fun to many a social or family gathering and classroom. Anne was instrumental in the establishment of Laurence Manning Academy, where she taught French and English and served as headmistress. She and Jane Wilson co-wrote the alma mater for the school. She was also an avid golfer and bridge player-always enjoying the company of friends.

Anne is survived by her son, David Goldsmith, Jr. (Beverly) of Summerton; her daughter, Anne Goldsmith Cook (Peter) of Anderson; five grandchildren, Anne Marie Chotvacs (Charles), Bonnie Anzelmo (Michael), Elizabeth Whiteside (Robert), Rebecca Cook and Benjamin Cook; and two great grandchildren, Robert Whiteside III and Anna Grace Whiteside.

A celebration of Anne’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Manning United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kem Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Manning Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Billy Coffey, Robert Carpenter, Artie Felder, Charlie Gavin, Badge Baker, Dana Moberg and Alfred Breedin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Roseanne Jackson, Charlotte Haygreen, Peggy Benton, Nanette Frye, Mary Alice Hoyt, Judy Langley, Meg Lee, Jo Regan, Julie Wood, Sylvia Clark, Mary Alice Ipock, Jeri Phillips, Jane Davis, Phyll Holder, Ann Alderman and Harriett Snelling.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at her home, 210 S. Brooks Street, Manning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Manning United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Manning, SC 29102 or to a charity of choice.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org