Jerusha G. Postell

Last Updated: May 24, 2019 at 3:44 pm

Jerusha Gibson Postell, devoted wife of Robert Henry Postell, heard her Master’s call at her residence in Bowie, MD on Friday May 19.

Born on Sept. 1, 1939, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Hermon and Mary Ann Tindal Gibson.

A service celebrating her life will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 am from the Woodstream Church, 9800 Lottsford Rd., Bowie, MD. The service of committal will follow in the family plot located in the Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD.

Beall Funeral Home of 6512 N.W. Crain Hwy, Bowie, MD, is in charge of these services.

This comes as a courtesy announcement by the Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.