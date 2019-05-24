35 from Clarendon named to CCTC Part-time President’s List

Central Carolina Technical College President Dr. Michael Mikota has announced the Spring 2019 student honors lists, which includes 390 students overall. The Part-Time President’s List, which recognizes students who have a 4.0 GPA for the term while taking six to 11 credit hours, included 35 Clarendon residents.

Honored by the college were Alerra N. Abraham, Summer G. Barrett, Collyn C. Bates, Jeffrey Bowman, Matthew C. Burgess, Meridyth R. Cales, Phillip J. Dawkins, Andrew DiDonato, Chandler R. Evans, Bayley L. Floyd, Evie C. Floyd, Gavin C. Gibbons, Graham T. Goodrich, Job E. Greenall, Crystal L. Hatfield, Raven P. Hensley, Christian A. Herlong, John G. Hetcel, Melissa Hutson, Marion S. Johnson, Walton M. Jolly, Kayla V. Jones, Brian C. Livingston, Macy A. Lucas, Joseph L. Mack, Corey J. McElveen, Timothy B. Mcleod, Morgan E. Morris, Jacob S. Owens, Marissa L. Puckett, Kelandra T. Ragin, Lauren E. Rembert, Madison G. Sexton, Peggy S. Tobolic-Hurley and Rebecca D. Wilcox.