Shaw honored at CSD 2 Board Meeting

William Shaw, Student at Manning High School, was honored by Clarendon School District 2 for Chapter Service Display for FCCLA on Tuesday. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences Education as determined by the state department of education. He also was honored as the overall state winner of the 2019 Optimist International Essay Contest during an event at the Sumter Opera House on Saturday, May 4. Along with his first place recognition, Shaw will receive a $2500 scholarship from Optimist International, South Carolina District 22.