Glessner named Emergency Department Tech Support Person of the Year at Clarendon hospital
by Submitted via Email | May 22, 2019 11:37 am
Leslie “Marie” Glessner was named the Emergency Department Tech Support Person of the Year for McLeod Health Clarendon earlier this week, according to a release from the hospital.
All McLeod Health Clarendon staff nurses were asked to nominate a fellow nurse or co-worker who provides quality, compassionate care while personifying “true faithfulness to their profession,” reads the release. Award recipients were honored at the hospital during a special ceremony.
“Nurses and nursing staff are an essential part of the healthcare team, and play a vital role in providing an excellent patient care experience,” said McLeod Health Clarendon Chief Nursing Officer Kim Jolly. “These women truly exemplify the four core values of McLeod Health – the Value of Caring, the Value of the Person, the Value of Quality, and the Value of Integrity – as well as our mission of improving the health and well-being of patients in our region.”
