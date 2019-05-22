Glessner named Emergency Department Tech Support Person of the Year at Clarendon hospital

Leslie “Marie” Glessner was named the Emergency Department Tech Support Person of the Year for McLeod Health Clarendon earlier this week, according to a release from the hospital.

All McLeod Health Clarendon staff nurses were asked to nominate a fellow nurse or co-worker who provides quality, compassionate care while personifying “true faithfulness to their profession,” reads the release. Award recipients were honored at the hospital during a special ceremony.

“Nurses and nursing staff are an essential part of the healthcare team, and play a vital role in providing an excellent patient care experience,” said McLeod Health Clarendon Chief Nursing Officer Kim Jolly. “These women truly exemplify the four core values of McLeod Health – the Value of Caring, the Value of the Person, the Value of Quality, and the Value of Integrity – as well as our mission of improving the health and well-being of patients in our region.”