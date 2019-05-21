Miss SC Pageant Organization hosts National Anthem Contestant

Last Updated: May 21, 2019 at 4:24 pm

Submitted Via Facebook

For the first time ever, The Miss South Carolina Organization is opening up the singing of the National Anthem at the #MissSC2019 Competition into a public talent contest.

How it works:

–Now through Monday, May 27, send a :30 second video of yourself singing the National Anthem (any public link like YouTube, Vimeo, etc. will work) to production@miss-sc.org.

–Their board will narrow down submissions to the top 10.

–From June 3-9, the public will vote for the top 3 singers on social media.

–Those top 3 winners will get to sing on stage at the Miss S.C. Preliminaries at The Township Auditorium in Columbia on June 25, 26, & 27.