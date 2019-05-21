Miss SC Pageant Organization hosts National Anthem Contestant
by Nigel Johnson | May 21, 2019 3:01 pm
Last Updated: May 21, 2019 at 4:24 pm
For the first time ever, The Miss South Carolina Organization is opening up the singing of the National Anthem at the #MissSC2019 Competition into a public talent contest.
How it works:
–Now through Monday, May 27, send a :30 second video of yourself singing the National Anthem (any public link like YouTube, Vimeo, etc. will work) to production@miss-sc.org.
–Their board will narrow down submissions to the top 10.
–From June 3-9, the public will vote for the top 3 singers on social media.
–Those top 3 winners will get to sing on stage at the Miss S.C. Preliminaries at The Township Auditorium in Columbia on June 25, 26, & 27.
