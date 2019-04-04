Clarendon Hall Saints Varsity Baseball Blows Out Jefferson Davis Academy

The Clarendon Hall Saints won big over Jefferson Davis Academy 11-2 on Wednesday. In the first inning, Clarendon Hall got their offense started. Wells Robinson drove in one when he singled. Clarendon Hall scored three runs in the sixth inning. The rally was led by walks by Evan Boyd and Hayden Griffin and an error on a ball put in play by Blaine Kinard.

Kinard was on the hill for Clarendon Hall. He allowed three hits and two runs over six innings, striking out nine.

Ray was on the pitcher’s mound for Jefferson Davis Academy. He surrendered seven runs on five hits over three innings, striking out three and walking one. Renew and Ray entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and one inning respectively.

Bobby Ashba led Clarendon Hall with two hits in three at bats.