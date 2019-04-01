*BREAKING NEWS* Josephson cause of death released

Last Updated: April 1, 2019 at 5:55 pm

On behalf of the Clarendon County Coroner, Bucky Mock, SLED is releasing the cause of death for Samantha L. Josephson, 21 of Robbinsville, New Jersey. An autopsy indicated the cause of death was due to multiple sharp force injuries.

The City of Columbia Police Department, The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are continuing to investigate.