Guilty Pleas: March 18-22

Last Updated: March 26, 2019 at 7:32 pm

The following guilty pleas were heard before 3rd Circuit Judge R. Ferrell Cothran during a term of General Sessions Court held March 18-22 in Clarendon County. All information is public record and available at the Clarendon County Public Court Index.

John Earl Oneal Coard of 121 A. Green St. in Spring Lake, North Carolina, pleaded guilty March 18 to strong-armed robbery, receiving a sentence of four years in prisons, suspended to time-served and nine months’ probation. The Clarendon County Public Court Index indicated that Coard was granted no bond after his Aug. 24, 2009. He was initially charged with armed robbery, or robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon.

Curtis Dow of 25 Walker Lane in Sumter pleaded guilty March 21 to grand larceny of a value more than $2,000, but less than $10,000, receiving a sentence of four years in prison and payment of a $500 fine, suspended to time-served and payment of a $250 fine and 18 months’ probation.

Corey Michael Phillips of 1235 Hector Walker Road in Manning pleaded guilty March 18 to unlawful possession of a pistol, receiving four years in prison, suspended to time-served and 18 months probation. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Phillips served one day at the Clarendon County Detention Center after his arrest on April 29, 2018. Phillips also pleaded guilty to failure to stop for a blue light in a separate incident, receiving a sentence of three years in prison and the payment of a $500 fine, suspended to time-served, the payment of a $200 fine and 18 months’ probation. The Clarendon County Public Court Index shows Phillips served one day after his arrest Dec. 16, 2018.

Dureyll Sullivan of the Turbeville Correctional Institute, 1578 Clarence Coker Highway, pleaded guilty March 21 to possession of contraband by a prisoner or furnishing or attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, receiving a sentence of nine months to run concurrent to his current sentence. Phillips was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2008 for a conviction of armed robbery and is expected to be released in January 2020.

Orion Thompson of 1286 Herod Drive in Manning pleaded guilty March 21 to forgery, no dollar amount revealed, receiving a sentence of 30 days in jail.

Ronnie Jay Watford of 2270 Swallow Drive in Sumter pleaded guilty March 21 to possession of less than one gram of mth or cocaine base, first offense, receiving 90 days in jail or payment of $100 fine.