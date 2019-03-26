Tuition-free online public school offers flexible option for K-12 students

Last Updated: March 25, 2019 at 6:46 pm

South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free, state-wide, online public school, announces open enrollment for the 2019-20 school year. The school, which served nearly 5,000 students in grades K-12 across the state during the 2018-19 school year, offers a flexible learning option to accommodate the needs of the modern student and grants families the ability to personalize and monitor their student’s education.

“We’re excited to welcome our new and returning students to the 2019-20 school year, empowering them to reach their full potential academically and personally,” said Amanda Ebel, executive director at South Carolina Connections Academy. “We look forward to leading another successful year of modern education experience, in and beyond the classroom.”

South Carolina Connections Academy provides a flexible education option for a diverse group of students, including competitive athletes with strict training schedules, previously homeschooled students looking for a higher caliber of teacher support, and other students seeking expanded course offerings and a more challenging workload, among others.

With advanced technology and a rigorous curriculum, state-certified teachers work closely with students to develop individualized learning plans that nurture strengths and provide additional support in areas of need. Recent research of the Connections Academy online schools provides evidence that Connections Academy students can attain the same level of achievement as traditional brick-and-mortar schools serving similar students, and that students may be better positioned in Connections Academy schools than other virtual schools. See efficacy report for details.

Outside of the virtual classroom, students can enjoy socialization opportunities through a number of in-person school-organized events, and through participation in online clubs and activities and online classroom sessions. South Carolina Connections Academy extracurricular clubs range from art and science to career prep. The school also hosts numerous field trips and in-person ceremonies, including volunteer service opportunities and a graduation ceremony, to help build community among students.

“South Carolina Connections Academy has been a great fit for our family. It’s allowed us to educate our children in a safe environment with the flexibility to pursue other interests,” said Shannon Guy, parent of freshman student Lana. “The teachers and administration staff members have been wonderful to us, they go above and beyond to make the school experience positive for my daughter and the students.”

Interested families can learn more about the online school and explore the South Carolina Connections Academy program by attending one of many free online and in-person information sessions beginning this spring. These events provide parents the opportunity to meet with teachers and ask questions to determine if virtual school is a good fit for their student.

To learn more about South Carolina Connections Academy and begin the enrollment process, visit www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com.

