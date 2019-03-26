HopeHealth announces 50+ Senior Life Expo Performers

Last Updated: March 26, 2019 at 10:09 am

Vocalist and Wilson High School student Cailin Foxworth, daughter of HopeHealth pediatrician Dr. Michael K. Foxworth II, will join Dandy Don the Singing Cowboy in performance at the 24th annual 50+ Senior Life Expo. The event will be held from April 4-5 at the Florence Center.

Presented by MUSC Health Florence Medical Center,

“This premier senior event entertains and educates those approaching their retirement years or already retired,” according to a release from HopeHealth. “New this year is a child activities area and grandparents are encouraged to bring young grandchildren along to play at the HopeHealth Pediatrics Kids Zone.”

For the second year, HopeHealth joins Chad Buffkin, owner of Golden Life Magazine, as the managing partner for the event.

“HopeHealth is excited about its newest philanthropic opportunity as proceeds from the 50+ Senior Life Expo will benefit the HopeHealth compassionate care fund,” said Director of Development Scherrie Cogdill. “At times, our patients have needs that cannot be met directly by our providers. The compassionate care fund is designed to help our patients with emergency assistance, routine procedures such as mammograms, colonoscopies, blood pressure screenings, specialty care, prescription drug assistance, and eye care services.”

Held in the Florence Center’s arena, the Expo is one of the largest shows in the state for seniors. The Expo include bingo games, prizes, entertainment, demonstrations, exhibits and seminars. Hear from experts on topics such as healthcare, long-term care, insurance, senior housing, assisted living, home security, home-health services, and hospice. Staff from MUSC Health Florence Medical Center will also offer free health screenings, medical advice and Q&A sessions.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4, and April 5. Admission is $2 per person and covers both days.

The 50+ Senior Life Expo is presented by MUSC Health Florence Medical Center and sponsored by Carolina Centers for Sight, the Senior Citizens Association, Golden Life, Long’s Drug and KJ’s IGA. Proceeds from the Senior Life Expo benefit HopeHealth’s compassionate care fund.

For more information, email scogdill@hope-health.org.