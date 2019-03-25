Simpson earns top honors from alma mater

Last Updated: March 25, 2019 at 6:10 pm

W.R. “Cody” Simpson III was awarded the Benjamin Wall Ingram III Young Alumnus Award by Francis Marion University at its annual Alumni Awards Gala at the FMU Performing Arts Center held Feb. 28.

Simpson, who is special assistant to Gov. Henry McMaster, graduated from FMU in 2013 and 2017, receiving a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in business administration. He grew up on his family farm in the Home Branch Community of Clarendon County and graduated from Clarendon Hall in 2009.

While at FMU, Simpson was elected to two terms as student body president and was elected governor of the South Carolina Student Legislature. He also received the FMU Legacy Award, the Neal D. Thigpen Award in South Carolina Government and Politics, the Pride of the Patriots Award, the E. Fleming Mason Memorial Internship and the Jones/Mogy Kappa Alpha Order Memorial Scholarship.

Following graduation, Simpson worked with the Office of the President at FMU, the FMU Education Foundation, the Office of Student Affairs and in the Office of Admissions.

He is a second lieutenant in the South Carolina State Guard, former commissioner on the Pee Dee Region Forestry Commission, former co-chairman of the 2015-16 Leadership Florence Class and founding adviser for the Junior Leadership Florence County 4-H Program.