Johnson receives third Legislator of the Year award for 2018

Last Updated: February 3, 2019 at 12:52 pm

Senator Kevin Johnson was honored for the third time as 2018 Legislator of the Year for his work in the South Carolina Senate.

Johnson won his first senate race in 2013, after serving as Manning’s mayor for 11 years and as a Representative for a year. This past November, Johnson won his most recent race, with voters choosing to send him back to Columbia to continue his work in the Senate.

Johnson has made great strides while in office, earning the respect of his colleagues. He has also earned the respect of several non-legislative entities, which have chosen to honor him with an award.

The first award was from the Municipal Association and the Clerk of Courts, and the second was from the Register of Deans.

From January 11-13, Johnson attended the Behavioral Health Services Association’s (BHSA) annual board seminar, held this year in Myrtle Beach. While there, the BHSA honored Johnson, who represents not only Clarendon, but also Darlington, Florence and Sumter Counties, with his third award for his work in 2018.

“Clarendon Behavioral Health Services (CBHS) was honored to have one of our own recognized for assisting the field with not allowing medical marijuana to be passed in the senate,” said Prevention Specialist Carolyn Grant with CBHS. “Many board members from across the state joined in thanking him for his continued support and promotion of substance use prevention, intervention and treatment services this past year.”

Johnson returned to session with the rest of South Carolina’s legislative body in early January, and he’s already back to work. With six of his 10 bills and resolutions passed in 2018, Johnson has confidently begun work on new legislation for 2019. He has partnered with three other legislators to draft a bill which would affect Clarendon or Orangeburg County. He hopes to amend the SC Code of Laws to require the Department of Transportation to impose a toll on I-95 where it crosses Lake Marion.

Johnson has other legislation in the works, although none has yet been filed for legislative consideration. However, he remains confident he will do his best to live up to the awards bestowed upon him.

“There are 170 of us, and to receive not one but three makes me feel good, because it shows they recognize what you’re doing,” said Johnson. “I’m very honored.”