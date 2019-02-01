ManningLive

FINAL: MHS JV girls

by | February 1, 2019 6:37 pm

Last Updated: February 1, 2019 at 6:54 pm

Congrats to Coach Verner Hilton-Tindal and the Mighty JV Lady Monarchs on their win against Hanahan with a final score of 37-2!

No comments yet.

The comments are closed.

© Copyright 2019 | Manning Live