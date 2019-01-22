Two Manning men arrested for stealing dog food

Kenderick Howard and Rasheedrick Domentrez Tindal

Two men have been arrested on charges of Burglary/Breaking & Entering and Vandalism of Property at the Manning Feed Mill.

On January 14, Manning Police Officers responded to a report of breaking and entering at Manning Feed Mill on Dinkins Street. When a worker arrived at the feed mill that morning, he noticed the feed mill’s back door was open. He then discovered dog food bags were missing off of a pallet in the storage room.

Another employee arrived in the newer section of the buildings to find a front window broken, and the panel box to the power on the outside of the building had been removed.

Officers arrived and secured and processed the scene, gathering fingerprints and taking pictures. Further investigation showed a trail of spilled kibble from the back of the feed mill down Dinkins Street.

It was ascertained the perpetrators had allegedly broken in to the older building and had stolen 15 bags of sportsman-type dog food, valued at $343, according to the investigating officer. The perpetrators had also allegedly disconnected the power box on the newer building and had taken a concrete chunk and had thrown it against a glass door on the newer building, although the door did not break. The chunk was then thrown through a front window, but the hole it created was not large enough to allow entry. The damage was valued at $500.

The Police Department received information that part of the dog food was at a certain location. Officers went to the residence and retrieved six of the stolen bags of food. A later tip provided information on the perpetrators’ wherabouts.

Law Enforcement went to the unnamed residence and arrested Rasheedrick Domentrez Tindal and Kenderick Howard on January 19. Bond hearings were that same afternoon, and both Tindal and Howard are out on $10,000 bond each while awaiting trial.