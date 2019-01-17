Final four candidates selected for District 2 Superintendent

Last Updated: January 17, 2019 at 11:08 am

This past summer, Manning residents were saddened with the news that Superintendent John Tindal will retire at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. After so many years of service, Tindal will leave big shoes to fill.

The District has been searching for a replacement with the intent to have a new superintendent ready to go by summer when Tindal steps down. In partnership with the South Carolina School Board Association (SCSBA), the District put together a list of characteristics and qualifications it wanted in a new superintendent. The SCSBA also assisted with a community electronic survey, allowing community members to speak up about what they desire in a new superintendent.

Armed with this information, the SCSBA advertised the job regionally and received 24 applications for the position. These applicants came from South Carolina and its neighboring states.

Using the qualifications and characteristics gleaned from the District 2 School Board and from the community members and using their own institutional knowledge of the candidates, the SCSBA established a rubric to compare applicants to these requirements.

With the help of a retired superintendent, the SCSBA winnowed the list down to eight semi-finalist candidates. The District had the option to add names to the semi-final list from the pool of remaining candidates. However, they agreed with the SCSBA’s assessments and moved forward with interviews.

“We feel we’ve been able to bring the board a nice pool of candidates,” said SCSBA Executive Director Scott Price.

Three candidates were interviewed on January 7, three on January 8, and the final two on January 9. Over the next few days, tough decisions were made, and the list of eight semi-finalist candidates was narrowed to these four final candidates.

Chandar Anderson, Ed.D., currently serves as an Assistant Superintendent in the Chesterfield County School District in Chesterfield, SC. He received his Doctor of Education degree from Wingate University. Prior to becoming an assistant superintendent, Anderson served as executive director of personnel, principal, assistant principal and classroom teacher.

Shawn Johnson, Ed.D., currently serves as Superintendent in Barnwell School District 19 in Blackville, SC. He received his Doctor of Education degree from South Carolina State University. Prior to becoming Superintendent, Johnson served as principal, school board member, assistant principal and classroom teacher.

Valarie Denise Williams, Ed.D., currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for Scotland County Schools in Laurinburg, North Carolina. She received her Doctor of Education degree from the University of North Carolina. Prior to becoming an assistant superintendent, Williams served as a principal, assistant principal and classroom teacher.

Martin L. Wright, Ed.S., currently serves as the Superintendent of the Hampton County School District 2 in Estill, SC. He received his Education Specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University. Prior to being named Superintendent, Wright served as a deputy superintendent, principal, assistant principal and classroom teacher.

“The board is pleased to present four highly-qualified candidates for this crucial leadership position,” said District 2 Board Chair Kimberly Johnson. “Each of the candidates demonstrate the qualities that we believe are important for the superintendent as we continue our pursuit of preparing our students to be successful. We are eager for our community members and staff to interact with the candidates on their designated day in our district and community.”

According to Johnson, each candidate will spend a full day in the district meeting with district staff, attending a community reception and submitting to a final interview with the District 2 Board. These events will occur February 4-7. The Board plans to announce the final selection for District 2 Superintendent in late February.