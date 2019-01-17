FINAL: Clarendon Hall varsity girls and boys and JV boys

Clarendon Hall varsity boys traveled to Blackville on Tuesday to take on Jefferson Davis in a region match up and came away with an 80-42 victory. The Saints were led by Traveon Davis with 40 points. Zyan Gilmore added 14 points and six rebounds while Tyrese Mitchum totaled six points with seven rebounds. Jefferson Davis was led by Saint Davis and Tyler Sauls with 13 points each. The Saints are now 16-0 on the season with a 7-0 region record. The Saints will travel to Andrew Jackson on Friday.

Clarendon Hall varsity girls picked up their second region win of the season with a thrilling come from behind win of 45-44. Whitney Avins paced the Lady Saints with 20 points. Amberly Way added 13 points. Jefferson Davis Raiders were led by Kierston Phillips with 13 points. The Lady Saints are now 2-5 in region play.

Clarendon Hall junior varsity boys picked up a win over Jefferson Davis by a score of 31-28. The Saints were led by Nathan Carlisle, Brantley Hodge and Lowden Olsen with six points each. Kole Elliott and Michael Josey added four points each. Jefferson Davis was led by Seth Ray with 16 points.