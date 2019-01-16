Award-winning children’s author coming to Manning

Last Updated: January 11, 2019 at 9:33 am

Manning Elementary School wished to bring a children’s author to Clarendon County to visit with the children and enlisted the help of the Harvin Clarendon County Library.

On Tuesday, January 29, award-winning children’s author John Claude Bemis will visit Manning. During the day, he will spend time in several classrooms at Manning Elementary. The day will culminate in a county-wide event at Weldon from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

At the evening event, the first 200 children to arrive will receive a free book.

Bemis has written multiple books, including his multiple-award-winning novel, The Nine Pound Hammer. He also wrote a picture book, Flora and the Runaway Rooster, for Heifer International after visiting families in Rawanda. The organization strives to end hunger and poverty by training people in sustainable farming, helping farmers gain access to markets and helping women develop leadership skills so they have greater access to opportunities.

His most recent novels include the first two books in a retelling of the classic Pinocchio story. The first two books, The Wooden Prince and Lord of Monsters, follow Pinocchio through action-packed adventures.

During the event at Weldon, Bemis will read from his books and will offer tips and helpful advice to writers of all ages.

To read about Bemis, visit www.johnclaudebemis.com. Heifer International can be found at www.heifer.org. For more information about the event, call Shanna Morgan at (803) 435-5066 or Harvin Clarendon County Library Director Charlotte Johnston at (803) 435-8633.