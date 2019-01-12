Pets of the Week

Maisy is a seven-month-old, tan and white, female hound mix. Maisy is a very sweet, loveable girl. She currently weighs around 40 pounds, is current on all of her age-appropriate vaccinations and has been spayed. Maisy still has the energy of a puppy and loves to play. She is a total sweetheart and is very friendly! If you are interested in this adorable girl, you can get pre-approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.

Heidi is a six-year-old, brown, female Domestic Medium Hair cat. She is a super sweet cat and is laid back. Heidi gets along well with other cats. Heidi is up to date on all her vaccinations, is spayed and has tested negative for Feline Leukemia. Come meet her today! We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We currently have a $25 adoption special for all of our cats and kittens!