Team Rutlee rides on

Last Updated: December 30, 2018 at 12:33 pm

Dee Stegall, Rutlee Stegall, Walker Gamble Elementary Principal Allen Kirby, Holden Stegall and East Clarendon Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Scott Cook stand in front of the Wolverine pawprint at Walker Gamble Elementary.

During the Walker Gamble Elementary December pep rally held on Thursday, December 20, Rutlee Stegall was recognized for working hard and showing determination throughout his battle with liver disease. However, as December 1 was National Biliary Atresia Awareness Day, Stegall was also spreading awareness about his condition.

There is no cause nor cure for Biliary Atresia (BA), and Stegall was born with the condition. With no ducts to drain the liver, Stegall underwent surgery at 13 days old to attach his small intestines directly to his liver. This surgery was not expected to be a permanent solution, and Stegall’s parents, Dee and Jonathan, were told Stegall would need a liver transplant by the time he was three years old.

Stegall is now eight years old and is still managing fine with his original surgery. It still won’t be permanent, however, and he will eventually need a liver transplant. His health is monitored closely by a team of doctors at Duke University.

“It was very overwhelming when he was born,” said Dee. “I think we’re very blessed that God’s given us more time to prepare.”

Stegall’s older brother, Holden, turned 11 on December 18, and the two boys are close, although Dee states they do fight like any other brothers this close in age.

Although Stegall was born with a liver deformity, he hasn’t let the condition slow him down. He loves life and enjoys spending time with his family. Most of all, Stegall loves coaching football.

Stegall cannot play sports, as he cannot risk being hit, which could seriously injure Stegall’s liver. Instead, he takes his great love for football and helps coach the East Clarendon High School Wolverines.

When asked about Stegall helping coach the team, East Clarendon Middle/High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Scott Cook said “No, I help him. When we do well, he’s the coach. When we play badly, I’m the coach.”

Cook states Stegall has been helping coach for two years, and he’s looking forward to ten more years of co-head coaching, at least until Stegall graduates. Cook does hope he can convince Stegall to stay and coach longer.

“It’s just the way he brings people together,” said Cook. “We preach [to the team] about being a family. Rutlee doesn’t have excuses. Nor does his family. They’re strong, and they keep going after it.”

Cook acknowledged, as a football team, he and the players often get caught up in the ups and downs of the game. They have a high drive to win and often see the game as more than a game.

“But when we get there and see those two young men get out of their car and come running up, it changes the whole demeanor of how our day was,” said Cook.

This year, Stegall has undergone medical tests for other conditions, both neurological and muscular. He now wears a brace on one leg, soon to be on both legs, and he may eventually be wheelchair bound.

“Rutlee has a very positive attitude. He looks at things differently than other people,” said Dee. “Like when he was told he might have a wheelchair. His opinion was that if he was going to be in a wheelchair, he wants a power chair so he can do wheelies.”

The condition may require two surgeries on each leg with several months of recovery time after each surgery. This would take nearly two years to complete. Stegall’s doctors told him to go to the beach, ride his bike, go to Disney World and amusement parks and do all the things he won’t be able to do once those start.

“That’s when he said the one thing he wanted to do was be with his Wolverines,” said Dee.

“Rutlee is with us because of Rutlee’s personality. He’s not with us because of his condition. He coaches with us. He is a blessing,” said Cook.

Recently the Stegall family took orders for T-shirts for Team Rutlee. These were done with order sheets, so there were no extra shirts. However, Dee has been approached several times by others wanting shirts, and she is planning to order a second time. If you would like to purchase a T-shirt to help with Stegall’s medical expenses, contact Dee Stegall through her Facebook page.

There is also a special account in Rutlee Stegall’s name at Citizen’s Bank in Turbeville. Anyone wishing to help with his medical expenses can also take a check to the bank or you can mail it to Dee Stegall at 14178 Salem Road, Lake City 29560.

Big brother Holden plays traveling baseball, but he hopes to play football at East Clarendon High while Stegall is still coaching.

When asked how he felt about all of the nice things people were saying about him, Stegall gave the thumbs up and simply said, “Good.”