FINAL: Scott’s Branch boys

Last Updated: December 29, 2018 at 7:37 pm

Eagles above The rim at the Holiday Invitationals

The Scott’s Branch boys took on Battery Creek boys on Friday afternoon to improve to 4–8 on the season with a win of 51-49 in the first round of North High School Holiday Invitational tournament. Leading the Eagles with a Double-Double was Sean Swearinger with 11 points and 10 boards. Joakeem Stevens scored 13 points and pulled down 10 boards to help in the effort. There were a host of Eagles who played a key role to help the Branch boys pull off the win.