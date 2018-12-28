OBITUARY: Teresa Logan Brailsford

Teresa Logan Brailsford, 53, died Monday, December 24, 2018, at her home.

Born January 26, 1965, in Manning, she was a daughter of Clarence Logan and Betty Jean DuBose Logan.

She is survived by her parents of Manning; companion, Pat Hurst of Manning; three sons, Ricky Pack of Manning, Shaun Pack (Jessica) of Greeleyville and Jeffrey Pack (Heather) of Summerville; two daughters, Ashley Morris (Max) and Kelli Pack, both of Manning; two sisters, Dana Sprott (Jim) and Angel Drose (Donnie), both of Manning; eleven grandchildren; and special friend, Scarlett Layne (Aaron) of Manning.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Shaun Logan.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 5 – 7 p.m. Monday, December 31, 2018, at the Matrix Center, 4648 Kingstree Highway, Manning, SC.