OBITUARY: Teresa Logan Brailsford
by Laura Stone | December 28, 2018 12:32 pm
Teresa Logan Brailsford, 53, died Monday, December 24, 2018, at her home.
Born January 26, 1965, in Manning, she was a daughter of Clarence Logan and Betty Jean DuBose Logan.
She is survived by her parents of Manning; companion, Pat Hurst of Manning; three sons, Ricky Pack of Manning, Shaun Pack (Jessica) of Greeleyville and Jeffrey Pack (Heather) of Summerville; two daughters, Ashley Morris (Max) and Kelli Pack, both of Manning; two sisters, Dana Sprott (Jim) and Angel Drose (Donnie), both of Manning; eleven grandchildren; and special friend, Scarlett Layne (Aaron) of Manning.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Shaun Logan.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 5 – 7 p.m. Monday, December 31, 2018, at the Matrix Center, 4648 Kingstree Highway, Manning, SC.
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.