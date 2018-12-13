FINAL: Scott’s Branch varsity boys

The Boys’ Varsity Basketball team flew over to the Swamp of Lake Marion High School to battle the Gators. The Eagles fell behind early and went in at the half down by 13 points. However, the second half was a different story. The Eagles refuse to take another loss back to the nest and began to mount their comeback.

The Eagles beat the Gators 66-62 in a hard fought game. Leading in scoring was Lavonta Fleming with 14 points, followed by Treyshawn Moore with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Every player contributed in a major way. The Eagles will travel to Manning High School Friday. Tip-off is at 5 p.m.