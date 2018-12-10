Kitten naming contest

Last Updated: December 10, 2018 at 7:26 am

The Manning Times kitten has a clean bill of health and is ready for a new name. With a recent trip to the vet under his belt, our kitten has passed all his health checks, is parasite free and is up to date on all his shots.

He’s also growing fast and loving life at the paper. Toys lay scattered through the building, and any turn around a corner can lead to a kitten leaping out at your legs.

When guests enter our lobby, he often greets them, hoping for a snuggle and a scratch.

What he needs now is a name. After much deliberation, we have narrowed the three best submitted names down to Scoop, Oreo and M.T. To vote for your favorite name, please go to Facebook and vote on our page at https://www.facebook.com/manningsctimes/. If you do not have access to Facebook, please submit your vote by email to mtsceditor@gmail.com. Phoned-in votes will not be counted.

Voting will close at midnight on Friday, December 14, and the winner will be announced in the December 20 newspaper.

The kitten looks forward to having a name, and we look forward to finally knowing that name. Thank you to everyone who submitted suggestions.