FINAL: Clarendon Hall varsity boys and girls

On Tuesday in Summerton, Clarendon Hall ran its varsity boys basketball record to 3-0 on the season with a region victory over Andrew Jackson Academy by a score of 78-66. Kylic Horton paced the Saints with 27 points and five rebounds. Traveon Davis finished with 20 points and Tyrese Mitchum finished with 15 points. Zyan Gilmore led the Saints in rebounding with eight. The Saints will travel to Moncks Corner on Friday to take on St. John’s Christian.

Box Score: Horton 27, Miller three, Gilmore nine, Davis 20, Mitchum 15, Elliott four.

Clarendon Hall varsity girls fell to Andrew Jackson by a score of 41-31. Whitney Avins led the Lady Saints with nine points. Hannah Johndrow and Sarah Henning had seven points each while Mckenzie Bagnal pull in nine rebounds.

Box Score: Henning seven, Rogan two, Way two, Avins nine, B. Corbett one, H. Corbett one, Bagnal two, Johndrow seven.