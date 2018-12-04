OBITUARY: June Brunson Wilson

June Brunson Willson, 73, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

June was the daughter of the late William Harry and Mary Anna Thames Brunson. June served many roles in the United Methodist Church, including positions on the staff at Bethany UMC in Summerville, Stallsville UMC in Summerville, Aldersgate UMC in Greenville and North Charleston UMC. She served as the Youth Coordinator for the Conference Council on Ministries beginning in 1980 and was the Associate Director from 1993 until her retirement on June 30, 2008. June served the Lord with gladness and influenced many people to develop and grow in their relationship with Christ and to serve Him joyfully. To God be the glory.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Willson; sons, Hal Willson (Suzanne) and Don Willson (Carmen); grandchildren, Arthur, Parker, Matthew and Kayla; sisters, Virginia B. Vaughan (James), Alice B. Coleman (Byrns), Billie B. McLeod, Lois B. Weeks (Charles), Rose B. Drose (Frank), Ruby B. Livingston (Bill), Gloria B. Holladay (Ken) and Gayle Brunson; and brother, Steve Brunson (Cindy).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Brunson; and a brother-in-law, Jerry McLeod.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. 3rd Street South, Summerville, SC 29483.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Sumter.

Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church (designate Shama Women or Charleston Wesley Foundation), Jesus Film Project or Bible Broadcasting Network.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org