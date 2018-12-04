OBITUARY: Clara Mae Sullivan Epps

Clara Mae Sullivan Epps, 87, widow of John Ishmael Epps, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018, at McLeod Hospice House.

Born May 9, 1931, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Lucious Samuel Sullivan and the late Julie Way Sullivan. She was a retired nursing assistant with Clarendon Memorial Hospital and she was a member of Manning First Baptist Church.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Charles Epps and Michelle Epps; and a great granddaughter, Shay.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, James Epps and Ervin Epps; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Epps; two brothers, Jimmie Sullivan and Jackie Sullivan; and a sister, Maxine Sullivan.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Phillip Reynolds officiating.

Memorials may be made to Manning First Baptist Church, 49 W. Boyce Street, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org