A new employee needs a name

Last Updated: November 10, 2018 at 11:49 am

The Manning Times has a new employee. He’s not a typical employee, as he will not receive a traditional paycheck, even though his hours will be as long, if not longer than anyone else. He will be the first one at work in the mornings and the last one there at night. He will even be there on weekends.

His day will consist of supervisory work, moving from co-worker to co-worker to involve himself in their day-to-day tasks. He will listen to complaints and will offer meditative assistance for those needing to de-stress.

Selflessly, he will offer companionship and offer warmth and caring, even when he doesn’t fully understand the issue at hand.

All he asks in return is a warm bed, a full tummy and snuggles.

Yes, The Manning Times has adopted a kitten.

Our tiny new addition came to us last week, bedraggled, overly thin and showing the cuts and bruises from a not-so-nice recent past. But he didn’t let that keep him down. He loves everyone he meets and is happy to snuggle and purr with any and all as he begins his new life at The Manning Times.

He has new toys, a new bed and all the food he wants—at least until he gains some weight. Aside from the unfortunate bath incident, which he has not completely forgotten, life has been pretty good for the last few days.

However, what he doesn’t have is a name. The Manning Times is reaching out to the community to help us name our newest employee.

We will be taking entries for names until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 20. Should more than one person suggest the same name, it will be credited to the first person to submit the name, based on time of entry.

Once the entry phase closes, we will then choose our favorite three names from those submitted and will ask for readers to vote on their favorite name out of those three.

The person who entered the winning name first will receive a 5 lb. bag of cat or dog food and a dog or cat toy purchased from IGA. More importantly, the winner will receive the gratitude of a tiny kitten who will have a new name to go with his new job.