Hurricane closures
by Submitted via Facebook | September 11, 2018 10:18 am
The City of Manning Offices and Clarendon County Government Offices will be closed on Thursday & Friday (9/13/18 & 9/14/18) due to Hurricane Florence.
by Submitted via Facebook | September 11, 2018 10:18 am
The City of Manning Offices and Clarendon County Government Offices will be closed on Thursday & Friday (9/13/18 & 9/14/18) due to Hurricane Florence.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.