Duke encourages customers to report outages during storm
by Staff Reports | September 11, 2018 4:33 am
Last Updated: September 10, 2018 at 9:00 pm
Duke Energy officials are encouraging their customers to immediately report any outages that occur this weekend as the result of Hurricane Florence.
Customers who experience an outage during the storm can report it by:
- Visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.
- Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
- Calling the automated outage-reporting system at 1 (800) 769-3766 for
- Duke Energy Carolinas customers and 1 (800) 419-6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.
- For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.