LMA teacher wins back-to-school goodie basket

Last Updated: August 30, 2018 at 10:41 am

Pictured from left to right are Dan Palumbo, Lauren Lee, 5K assistant, and Wendie Harrington with Mrs. Harrington’s class in between.

Mrs. Wendie Harrington, a 5K teacher at Laurence Manning Academy, was nominated by Adley Wilfong to receive the Kona Ice Back-to-School Teacher Appreciation basket. She won! Mr. Dan Palumbo, from Kona Ice of Sumter, presented Mrs. Harrington with her goodie basket today. Her kids even got a snow cone!