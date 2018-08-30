DeAutra Jones

Our Beloved Sister DeAutra Jones, died on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 1, at Clarendon School District 1 Community Resource Center, 1154 Fourth Street, in Summerton, where Reverend Bobby McDonald will bring words of comfort.

Viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 31, at the Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Summerton Funeral Home, LLC, 23 South Duke Street, in Summerton.

Phone (803) 485-3755