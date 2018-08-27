Chamber to recognize community members making a difference

Last Updated: August 27, 2018 at 4:51 pm

Each year the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with several local businesses, honors three individuals for their outstanding service and dedication to the community. This year the following individuals were nominated by their peers and were selected by award sponsors:

Business Person of the Year: Dr. James (Jamie) Victor Mathis Jr. of Brunson’s Pharmacy. Sponsored by the Bank of Clarendon and the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce.

Citizen of the Year: Gloria Joseph. Sponsored by FTC and the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce.

Ambassador of the Year: W. Louis Griffith. Sponsored by George and Carole Summers and the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce.

Award recipients will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual awards dinner, scheduled for Thursday, September 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Matrix Center in Manning. Comedian Mike Goodwin will be the keynote speaker and guests will enjoy the culinary delights of Catering for All Occasions. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased in advance at the Chamber.

Retiring Chamber board members and incoming board members will also be announced and recognized at the event. For additional information contact the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce at (803) 435-4405.