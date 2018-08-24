ManningLive

South Carolina Democratic Party will not certify Samuels-Cooper

by | August 24, 2018 3:57 pm

In a press release from the South Carolina Democratic Party, Chairman Trav Robin noon writes the following:

“After careful consultation with our attorney, we  determined that we are unable to certify Ms. LaNette Samuels-Cooper as a candidate due to the August 3, 2018 Circuit Court Order which found that she does not meet the statutory qualifications to be coroner.  The South Carolina Democratic Party and I will continue to monitor this matter closely as it proceeds through the appellate process.”

